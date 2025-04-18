$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10174 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 25016 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44840 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50485 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89433 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83671 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138214 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52599 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125933 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81410 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Ukraine to attract $84 million from the World Bank for "eRecovery"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4184 views

The Cabinet will attract 84 million dollars from the World Bank within the HOPE project for compensation payments under the "eRecovery" program. In total, more than 96,000 families received support.

Ukraine to attract $84 million from the World Bank for "eRecovery"
www.worldbank.org

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract $84 million from the World Bank as part of the HOPE project to implement the project "Housing repair for the restoration of rights and opportunities of people." The funds are planned to be spent on compensation within the framework of "eRecovery." This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Ukraine will attract $84 million from the World Bank as part of the HOPE project. We have made the relevant decision today. These funds will be used to pay compensation under the eRecovery program. In total, more than 96,000 Ukrainian families have already received relevant support from the state.

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Details

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported that the Cabinet of Ministers recognized the expediency of attracting a loan from the International Development Association as additional financing for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE)" in the amount of 84 million US dollars.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract 200 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank to support internally displaced persons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
World Bank
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
