Ukraine to attract $84 million from the World Bank for "eRecovery"

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract $84 million from the World Bank as part of the HOPE project to implement the project "Housing repair for the restoration of rights and opportunities of people." The funds are planned to be spent on compensation within the framework of "eRecovery." This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Ukraine will attract $84 million from the World Bank as part of the HOPE project. We have made the relevant decision today. These funds will be used to pay compensation under the eRecovery program. In total, more than 96,000 Ukrainian families have already received relevant support from the state. - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Details

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported that the Cabinet of Ministers recognized the expediency of attracting a loan from the International Development Association as additional financing for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE)" in the amount of 84 million US dollars.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract 200 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank to support internally displaced persons.