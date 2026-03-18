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Fuel prices rise again - how the cost of gasoline and diesel changed in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

At UPG gas stations, A-95 gasoline and diesel increased by 1 hryvnia per liter. The cost of autogas and prices at other networks have not changed in the last day.

Fuel prices rise again - how the cost of gasoline and diesel changed in a day

The Ukrainian fuel market continues to experience localized price increases. Over the past day, new increases in the cost of A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel have been recorded at individual gas stations in the information space.

As drivers write on social media, the most noticeable changes occurred at UPG network gas stations in Kyiv, where prices for both types of fuel increased by 1 UAH per liter. At the same time, at other gas stations, the cost of fuel remained unchanged during the day. The price of autogas also did not change.

UNN investigated what is happening at domestic gas stations.

How fuel prices changed over the day

At UPG network gas stations, the cost of a liter of diesel fuel increased to UAH 79.90, and A-95 gasoline to UAH 72.90. In both cases, this is an increase of UAH 1 compared to the previous day.

In percentage terms, the daily dynamics are as follows:

  • diesel fuel: from UAH 78.90/liter to UAH 79.90/liter, i.e., +UAH 1.00 or about +1.27%;
    • A-95 gasoline: from UAH 71.90/liter to UAH 72.90/liter, i.e., +UAH 1.00 or about +1.39%.

      In percentage terms, A-95 gasoline rose slightly faster than diesel, although in absolute terms the increase is the same.

      Prices also increased at OKKO network gas stations. A liter of A-95+ gasoline costs UAH 75.99 there on March 18. A liter of A-95 will cost UAH 72.99. And diesel fuel costs UAH 81.99/liter.

      What the sharp rise in fuel prices means for the market

      The current growth still appears to be local, not market-wide. The provided information explicitly states that prices at other gas stations remain the same as yesterday. This means that the market has not yet shown a synchronized price review across all major networks. At the same time, increases at individual stations often become the first signal for further adjustment of retail prices.

      For the market, not only the fact of growth but also its pace is important. If a UAH 1 increase per day is repeated for several consecutive days, it can no longer be interpreted as a random or situational fluctuation. In such a case, it is a stable upward trend, which may be related either to an increase in the purchase cost of the resource or to a revision of the pricing policy of networks due to changes in logistics costs, exchange rates, wholesale quotes, or other factors.

      For consumers, even a one-day price increase has a practical effect. For example, if a car is refueled with 40 liters, the additional costs are UAH 40 per refueling. For a car with a 50-liter tank, it's already UAH 50. For commercial vehicles and services with high daily mileage, this difference accumulates quickly.

      Diesel is getting more expensive at a higher price level

      The situation with diesel fuel requires special attention. Its new price at UAH 79.90 per liter indicates that diesel remains one of the most expensive types of motor fuel in the retail segment. This is especially sensitive for the agricultural sector, freight transportation, municipal equipment, and part of the corporate fleet.

      A UAH 1 increase in the price of diesel has a broader economic effect than a similar increase in gasoline prices for private passenger transport. Diesel is largely embedded in the cost of logistics, transportation of goods and services. If this trend continues, it may gradually affect final prices in related sectors.

      At the same time, A-95 gasoline also shows noticeable dynamics. The price of UAH 72.90 per liter means that for the mass consumer, fuel continues to become more expensive and reaches a new level of costs in everyday car use.

      Why the lack of changes at other gas stations is also important

      The fact that other gas stations mentioned in the provided information have not yet changed prices does not mean market stabilization. On the contrary, such a situation may indicate a pause before reviewing fuel prices in other networks. Often, retailers react to market changes not simultaneously, but in stages.

      In addition, different networks may have different reserves of resources purchased at old prices. That is why one part of the market already reflects new costs in retail, while another maintains the previous level for some time. For the consumer, this means that in the short term there is still an opportunity to find cheaper fuel, but this difference may quickly disappear.

      Gas remains stable for now

      Against the background of rising gasoline and diesel prices, the unchanged price of autogas is worth noting separately. This is an important marker for some drivers who use gas-cylinder equipment as a way to reduce fuel costs. Stability in this segment temporarily restrains the overall burden on motorists, but it does not compensate for the increase in costs for those who depend on gasoline or diesel.

      If the trend of rising prices for traditional motor fuel continues, demand for autogas may further increase.

      Recall

      Over the past week, diesel increased by UAH 4.52, and autogas by UAH 1.81. Prices for A-95 gasoline remained stable, despite tensions in the global market.

      Oleksandra Vasylenko

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