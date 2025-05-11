The great fire in the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw a year ago was caused by arson, arranged on the order of Russian special services. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

He clarified that some of the perpetrators have already been detained.

All others have been identified and are wanted. We will find you all! - Tusk wrote.

As you know, the fire in the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw occurred on May 12, 2024. Then the fire engulfed the entire shopping complex. 150 rescuers and more than 50 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Let us remind you

