Sanctions against Russia are working, they prevented Russia from winning - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that sanctions against the Russian Federation are working. He expressed the opinion that they prevented Russia from winning. Tusk said this at a briefing in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, reports UNN.

Details

Sanctions against Russia are working, and they prevented the Kremlin from winning — said Tusk.

The Polish Prime Minister also added that sanctions against Russia are indeed working and have significantly limited the Kremlin's capabilities in its war against Ukraine.

If it were not for the sanctions, the situation would be much worse. Anyone who says they don't work is playing into Moscow's hands — emphasized the Polish leader.

Tusk added that thanks to the heroism of Ukrainians, international aid and sanctions, Russia has failed to achieve victory.

The Prime Minister also called for unity, consistency and further pressure on the Russian aggressor.

Addendum

The President of Ukraine stated that in case of Russia's refusal to cease fire, sanctions should be applied. The 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation is also being prepared with the participation of many countries.