Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119226 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127287 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156663 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104234 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113813 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 54314 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117689 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 43759 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 58132 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174558 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117689 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119548 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139340 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148750 views
Actual
Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53058 views

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that Ukraine will not accept “peace at any price.” According to him, only “peace through strength” and the implementation of the “Peace Formula” will be able to stop the aggressor.

Ukraine seeks peace, but not at any cost, but "through force," as this is the only effective way to stop the aggressor and end the war. This was reported by the Ukrainian mission to the Organization, UNN reports.

Ukraine, like no other country, wants peace, but we will not accept the notion of "peace at any price" because it will not bring real and lasting peace at all,

- said the Ukrainian diplomat at the January 16 UN Security Council meeting, the topic of which was “Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine.

Kyslytsia added that this only "encourages the aggressor to continue violating international law, and not only in Ukraine.

He noted that Russia's geopolitical ambitions go far beyond Ukraine.

For those who may have forgotten the ultimatums that Russia issued before the invasion, let me remind you of their main demand: "NATO must return to its 1997 borders,

- said the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

Kyslytsya added that this should be remembered, in particular, by citizens of those countries that joined the North Atlantic Alliance after the above date.

He also emphasized that if we want to live in a safe world, the international community should spare no effort to counter Russia's aggressive imperialist policies.

The implementation of the concept of "peace through strength" is the only effective tool to stop the aggressor and ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter

- Kyslytsya emphasized.

According to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine, the diplomatic path to such peace lies through the implementation of the "Peace Formula" inspired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We are also ready to consider peaceful ideas from other states that take into account the need to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, do not equate the victim with the aggressor, and are based on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." They can be discussed in the formats proposed by the "Formula for Peace,

- Kislitsa said.

UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe16.01.25, 15:30 • 41547 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising