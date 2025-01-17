Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

Ukraine seeks peace, but not at any cost, but "through force," as this is the only effective way to stop the aggressor and end the war. This was reported by the Ukrainian mission to the Organization, UNN reports.

Ukraine, like no other country, wants peace, but we will not accept the notion of "peace at any price" because it will not bring real and lasting peace at all, - said the Ukrainian diplomat at the January 16 UN Security Council meeting, the topic of which was “Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine.

Kyslytsia added that this only "encourages the aggressor to continue violating international law, and not only in Ukraine.

He noted that Russia's geopolitical ambitions go far beyond Ukraine.

For those who may have forgotten the ultimatums that Russia issued before the invasion, let me remind you of their main demand: "NATO must return to its 1997 borders, - said the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

Kyslytsya added that this should be remembered, in particular, by citizens of those countries that joined the North Atlantic Alliance after the above date.

He also emphasized that if we want to live in a safe world, the international community should spare no effort to counter Russia's aggressive imperialist policies.

The implementation of the concept of "peace through strength" is the only effective tool to stop the aggressor and ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter - Kyslytsya emphasized.

According to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine, the diplomatic path to such peace lies through the implementation of the "Peace Formula" inspired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We are also ready to consider peaceful ideas from other states that take into account the need to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, do not equate the victim with the aggressor, and are based on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." They can be discussed in the formats proposed by the "Formula for Peace, - Kislitsa said.

UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe