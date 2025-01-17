UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 2024

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133454 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119638 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109078 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104245 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113822 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 56633 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120171 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118357 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 47133 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 61208 views
02:39 PM • 133454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185505 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174928 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118385 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139559 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131444 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148943 views
UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30990 views

According to OHCHR, between February 2022 and December 2024, 1,246 civilians, including 669 children, were killed. In 2024, more than 580 educational and medical facilities were also damaged.

The number of civilian casualties of the war in Ukraine in 2024 increased by 30% compared to the previous year, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

The people of Ukraine have endured three years of devastation caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of their country in February 2022. (...) Most disturbingly, in 2024 we have seen an alarming increase in civilian casualties. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the total number of civilians killed and injured last year was 30 percent higher than the year before. The rise in child casualties is particularly worrying. More children were killed or injured in the first three quarters of 2024 than in all of 2023. According to OHCHR, at least 12,456 civilians were killed between February 2022 and December 31, 2024, including 669 children. According to OHCHR, 28,382 civilians, including 1,833 children, were injured. The actual numbers are likely much higher

- said Dicarlo.

According to her, the number of confirmed attacks on schools and hospitals also increased in 2024: over 580 educational and medical facilities were damaged or destroyed in nine months.

Ukraine wants peace, but not "at any cost" - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council

Contact us about advertising