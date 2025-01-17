UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 2024

The number of civilian casualties of the war in Ukraine in 2024 increased by 30% compared to the previous year, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

The people of Ukraine have endured three years of devastation caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of their country in February 2022. (...) Most disturbingly, in 2024 we have seen an alarming increase in civilian casualties. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the total number of civilians killed and injured last year was 30 percent higher than the year before. The rise in child casualties is particularly worrying. More children were killed or injured in the first three quarters of 2024 than in all of 2023. According to OHCHR, at least 12,456 civilians were killed between February 2022 and December 31, 2024, including 669 children. According to OHCHR, 28,382 civilians, including 1,833 children, were injured. The actual numbers are likely much higher - said Dicarlo.

According to her, the number of confirmed attacks on schools and hospitals also increased in 2024: over 580 educational and medical facilities were damaged or destroyed in nine months.

Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council