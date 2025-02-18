Russian troops are massively moving replenishment from the training camps for attack aircraft in the Berdiansk-Mariupol agglomeration towards Volnovakha (former Kurakhiv direction). This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.



Details

According to him, the deployment is so fast that the Russians are not even forming columns - the military are moving almost "off the wheels.

High activity of Russian aviation is also recorded. In particular, from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, planes strike in the direction of Kurakhove.

The general impression is that it is here that the Russians have prioritized their attack, - Andriushchenko noted.

Recall

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said during a Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine had "irrevocably lost" the territories occupied by Russia and should cede more of its regions.

