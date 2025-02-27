Commenting on the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russia was not going to discuss the status of the occupied Ukrainian territories, which it had already written into its constitution, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory were illegitimate.

Tikhiy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

It is difficult to comment on this. In the fall of 2022, 143 UN member states confirmed that none of Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory are legitimate. None of them has any legal authority. Therefore, Russia cannot claim any of Ukraine's territories. Ukraine has its internationally recognized borders. They have not changed, despite any attempts by Russia. It is ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to the Russian constitution. It is a constitution that this regime has destroyed, and their dictator has remained in power for a quarter of a century because he essentially destroyed his own constitution - Tychy said.

He noted that the Russian Criminal Code has an article under which planning, preparing and unleashing an aggressive war is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years, and waging an aggressive war is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.

So if Russian officials want to refer to Russian law, I urge them not to be selective - Tikhiy said.

Context

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to discuss the status of the occupied Ukrainian territories, which it has already written into its constitution.

Recall

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said during a Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine has "irrevocably lost" the territories occupied by Russia and must cede more of its regions.