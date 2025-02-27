It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 48306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 91612 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115832 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107404 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150622 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120365 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136029 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134017 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124693 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 29198 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 38350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120521 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 51428 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 42284 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115832 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120521 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150622 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193601 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193941 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123865 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126004 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155691 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136107 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143557 views
Actual
It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17709 views

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi commented on Peskov's statement about unwillingness to discuss the status of the occupied territories. He reminded of the illegitimacy of Russia's claims and pointed out that Russia itself violates its own constitution.

Commenting on the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russia was not going to discuss the status of the occupied Ukrainian territories, which it had already written into its constitution, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory were illegitimate.

Tikhiy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

It is difficult to comment on this. In the fall of 2022, 143 UN member states confirmed that none of Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory are legitimate. None of them has any legal authority. Therefore, Russia cannot claim any of Ukraine's territories. Ukraine has its internationally recognized borders. They have not changed, despite any attempts by Russia. It is ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to the Russian constitution. It is a constitution that this regime has destroyed, and their dictator has remained in power for a quarter of a century because he essentially destroyed his own constitution

- Tychy said. 

He noted that the Russian Criminal Code has an article under which planning, preparing and unleashing an aggressive war is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years, and waging an aggressive war is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.

So if Russian officials want to refer to Russian law, I urge them not to be selective

- Tikhiy said. 

Context

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to discuss the status of the occupied Ukrainian territories, which it has already written into its constitution.

Recall

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said during a Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine has "irrevocably lost" the territories occupied by Russia and must cede more of its regions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising