PACE calls for reform of the UN Security Council: what is proposed to be changed

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution calling for the reform of the UN Security Council, the document provides for the expansion of membership, rethinking the use of the veto and revising the role of the UN General Assembly, MP, head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, Vice President of ALDE Yevhenia Kravchuk said on Facebook, UNN reports.

"PACE has just called for the reform of the UN Security Council! The Assembly adopted the relevant resolution "The need for a renewed rules-based international order" with 109 votes in favor," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Ukrainian delegation also worked on the document and managed to make several important amendments.

As a result, she said, they managed to achieve such strong provisions:

enshrines the need to reform the UN Security Council by expanding its membership to increase representation and give a greater role to underrepresented and non-represented regions, such as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Asia-Pacific region; and rethinking the use and scope of the permanent members' veto power to avoid any abuse of it;

a call to review the activities of the UN General Assembly, which should be given broader powers in matters related to the maintenance of international peace and security, especially in cases where a permanent member of the Security Council uses its veto;

Member states should ensure that any state that commits acts of aggression is held accountable and does not enjoy unjustified diplomatic or economic privileges;

a call for those countries that have not yet done so to join the International Criminal Court and to ensure full cooperation with the ICC to ensure accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression;

The importance of the EU enlargement process was emphasized.

"At the same time, unfortunately, the Assembly did not agree with our amendments that Russia has no right to be in the UN as an aggressor state and as a "successor state of the USSR" that automatically assumed membership. This is disappointing, but we must realize that there is still no consensus among the Council of Europe states on tougher sanctions against Russia within the UN system," Kravchuk said.

"The resolution should serve as a basis for qualitative changes and revision of the UN activities. We hope for its proper implementation!" emphasized the MP.

The adoption of the resolution has already been welcomed by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"Ukraine shares the call for reforming key international institutions, in particular the UN Security Council, to make them more representative and effective in resolving global crises. The urgent need to counter the threats of authoritarianism, unilateral actions and aggression that undermine the foundations of democracy and the rule of law requires joint efforts of the entire democratic world," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine remains committed to working with international partners to implement the recommendations set out in the resolution, in particular to strengthen the security mechanisms of Europe and the world.

"Ukraine stands in solidarity with the member states of the Council of Europe in striving for a future based on a just peace," the statement reads.

