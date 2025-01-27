PACE to hold debate on just peace in Ukraine - MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has approved an urgent debate on the "European Commitment to a Just Peace in Ukraine", the debate and vote on the resolution are scheduled for Thursday, MP Yevhenia Kravchuk, head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, Vice President of ALDE, said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has just approved the debate under the urgent procedure: "European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Kravchuk wrote.

According to her, the debate and vote on the resolution will take place on Thursday during the PACE winter session.

PACE starts winter session: resolutions relevant to Ukraine are scheduled for voting