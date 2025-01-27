ukenru
PACE starts winter session: resolutions relevant to Ukraine are scheduled for voting

PACE starts winter session: resolutions relevant to Ukraine are scheduled for voting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29688 views

The winter session of PACE starts in Strasbourg, where Ukraine will be in the spotlight. Debates on a just peace, hearings on prisoners of war, and a presentation of Lviv as the European Youth Capital of 2025 are planned.

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe starts in Strasbourg, France, with Ukraine in the spotlight, said Yevhenia Kravchuk, MP, head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, vice president of ALDE, UNN reports.

Details

"Debates on a just peace for Ukraine, speeches by former prisoners of war who were released from Russia and the presentation of Lviv - European Youth Capital 2025." The Ukrainian delegation is preparing for active work in Strasbourg during the winter session of PACE. Traditionally, we have a number of important draft resolutions and planned events for Ukraine," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

"Resolutions relevant to Ukraine are being put to the vote: "The need for a renewed rules-based international order", ‘Multidimensionality in memory and historical education for democratic citizenship’ and others," said the parliamentarian, who was quoted by in the political force she represents.

In addition, Kravchuk emphasized, the Ukrainian delegation has initiated an urgent debate on the role of Europe in ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which should result in a resolution.

Also on the agenda of the PACE winter session, she said, is a joint hearing of four PACE committees on the topic "Ukrainian prisoners of war, journalists and other civilians held captive by the Russian Federation." The testimonies of those who survived Russian captivity are expected - Maksym Butkevych, Lenia Umerova, and Yulian Pylypay.

On the sidelines of the PACE winter session, the ALDE Vice President added, the event "Youth, Ukraine, Europe: Coming of Age in Time of War. How should European youth policy adapt?".

"This is about our youth and youth policy, as well as the program prepared by Lviv as part of the Lviv - European Youth Capital 2025 events. In addition, there will be even more bilateral meetings with partners and advocacy of Ukraine's interests," Kravchuk summarized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

