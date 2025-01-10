PACE session to hold hearings on Ukrainian prisoners

During the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, three committees will hold joint hearings on Ukrainian prisoners. This was reported by the head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, MP Yevhenia Kravchuk on Facebook, UNN reports.

"During the January session of PACE, the three committees will hold joint hearings on Ukrainian prisoners. I have just received confirmation that my proposal for a joint meeting of the PACE Culture Committee, Political Committee and Legal Affairs Committee will be implemented!" - Kravchuk wrote.

According to her, the committee members "will hear speakers from Ukraine on the topics of captivity, torture, inhuman treatment of prisoners of war and civilian hostages." "And, of course, we will raise my topic of captured Ukrainian journalists," Kravchuk said.

According to Kravchuk, Maksym Butkevych, who was released from Russian captivity in October 2024, will speak at the hearing at her invitation.

