PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war

The PACE adopted a resolution "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians in captivity as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine". This was stated by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

"PACE will work on the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held by Russia until the last person is returned! The Assembly adopted the resolution "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians in captivity as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" with 74 votes in favor," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

She noted that PACE emphasized its continued support for Ukraine in securing a decisive victory over Russia after the start of full-scale military aggression on February 24, 2022, and condemned the detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as foreigners fighting for Ukraine and civilians in Russia.

"The Assembly also noted that it will continue its efforts until the last prisoner is released, which is also in line with the President of Ukraine's Peace Formula, in particular its 4th point on the release of all prisoners of war and deportees," Kravchuk said.

Kravchuk noted that a total of 65,956 servicemen and civilians were registered as missing or captured, of which 50,916 were registered as missing based on verified data.

"Unfortunately, these numbers are far from reality," Kravchuk added.

UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity

Maria Mezentseva, MP, head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, said that the PACE resolution "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians in captivity as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine" refers to the following specific actions:

- The ICRC should be granted immediate and unimpeded access to all places of detention and conduct regular visits. The Assembly requests the international community to support and encourage the implementation of the mandate.

- The ICRC may consider making an exception to the confidentiality approach by providing public information on the challenges it faces in gaining full access to places of detention

- create an expanded international mechanism for exchange and release with the active participation of the ICRC and all parties that can really influence the outcome

- full support for the idea of "all for all" exchange

- Hold all perpetrators accountable, including commanders and other senior officials, as well as those who order, incite or facilitate international crimes and other violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law

- Experimentally and financially support the program of medical, psychological and social rehabilitation of the released persons by the Council of Europe member states

- create an International Compensation Measures for victims of aggression

- Establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

- introduce packages of international targeted sanctions against Russian officials responsible for illegal deprivation of liberty

- Initiate international criminal prosecutions of Russian officials responsible for illegal deprivation of liberty

- The PACE will remain engaged in the issue of prisoners until the last prisoner is released and returned.