UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137154 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142737 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112051 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172240 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97652 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109235 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111335 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43109 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50458 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181604 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199622 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188585 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137748 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154654 views
Actual
UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity

UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15338 views

The UN report revealed widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. 169 out of 174 interviewees reported various forms of violence, including beatings, electric shocks, and sexual assault.

Torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war  are widespread during interrogations and at all stages of captivity in Russia. This is stated in the UN report on Ukraine, which covers key human rights developments from June 1 to August 31, 2024, UNN reports.

Detailed and consistent accounts of torture or ill-treatment in detention in the Russian Federation were provided by 169 out of 174 Ukrainian prisoners of war interviewed by OHCHR since March 2023.

Ukrainian POWs reported being subjected to a variety of methods of torture or ill-treatment. Regular methods included: severe beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, prolonged stressful positions, excessive exercise, sleep deprivation, mock executions, threats of brutal violence against the individual or their family, and humiliation. In many cases, the perpetrators used tools such as stun guns, truncheons, plastic pipes, wooden hammers, guns, pliers and knives to commit these acts, and sometimes incited dogs to attack prisoners of war.

UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians24.09.24, 01:40 • 81866 views

OHCHR assessed these acts of violence as intentionally causing severe pain and suffering to the victims.

"Interviewees also frequently reported experiencing forms of sexual violence during internment. 119 interviewees said they had experienced acts of sexual violence, including rape, attempted rape, threats of rape and castration, beatings or electric shocks to the genitals, repeated forced nudity, and sexual humiliation," the report says.

The UN reports that torture and other forms of ill-treatment were widespread during interrogations.

"Torture and other forms of ill-treatment were widespread during interrogation and at all stages of detention, including during reception, daily internment procedures (forced detention - ed.) and as a result of the appalling conditions of internment. Entire groups of Ukrainian prisoners of war were regularly subjected to such cruel practices in various internment facilities in numerous regions in the occupied territory of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, demonstrating similar brutality," the report says.

 Procedural safeguards designed to prevent torture and ill-treatment were often not implemented or were ineffective, compounded by inadequate legislation and lack of accountability for such violations.

The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity05.06.24, 02:23 • 89447 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising