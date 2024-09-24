UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56668 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42777 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84744 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60012 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56378 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158710 views
UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81866 views

The UN Commission found evidence of systematic torture of Ukrainians by the Russian authorities in the occupied territories and in Russia. Widespread schemes of torture, including sexual violence, in places of detention were revealed.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine has uncovered new evidence of widespread torture schemes by the Russian authorities against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia. This is stated in the new report of the Commission, UNN reports.

Details

As the Commission said on Monday in its latest update to the Human Rights Council, the wide geographical coverage and widespread patterns of torture demonstrate that torture was carried out as a routine and acceptable practice with a sense of impunity.

The Commission's further investigation into torture indicates that the Russian authorities used torture in the areas of Ukraine that they had taken control of. The new evidence confirms the Commission's previous conclusion that torture by the Russian authorities was widespread,

- the press release says.

It is noted that the Commission has identified additional common elements in the use of torture by the Russian authorities, confirming previous conclusions about the systematic nature of these actions. One of these elements is the recurring practice of violent methods in places of detention in the Russian Federation, where prisoners from Ukraine are held. It is noted that this practice is observed in several large penitentiary institutions in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The UN emphasized that the common element that emerges from the evidence indicates the coordinated involvement of employees of specific services of the Russian Federation in torture in all places of detention that the Commission is investigating.

The next common feature is the systematic use of sexual violence, mainly against men, as a method of torture, which is observed in almost all of these places of detention. In addition, the Commission takes note of the testimonies of former detainees about penitentiary staff in the Russian Federation who indicate orders for ill-treatment,

- the Commission said.

Testimonies also show that in some places of detention, orders for ill-treatment were given by high-ranking Russian authorities who either approved or failed to take action to stop such treatment.

The victim (a civilian), who was tortured for ten consecutive days, told the Commission: "The worst thing was that the perpetrators did everything in silence and in a professional manner. That's how I realized that they tortured many people, and they didn't even consider us human beings.

The Commission also continues to document attacks using explosive weapons on civilian objects in populated areas, with devastating consequences. It has investigated attacks that have targeted medical facilities, cultural sites, residential buildings and supermarkets in government-controlled areas.

As the Commission continues its investigation into Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, some of which have caused power outages and affected millions of citizens, it has found new evidence of the impact of these attacks on the health and well-being of the population. The power outages particularly affected vulnerable groups. The power outages also disrupted online education, particularly affecting displaced children and children with disabilities, who are more likely to rely on distance learning.

The Commission reiterated the importance of continuing investigations, identifying perpetrators and bringing them to justice, and providing comprehensive support to victims. It calls on all parties to cooperate and coordinate efforts on these important issues,

- the UN noted.

