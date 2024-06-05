The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42616 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100973 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172912 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164433 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148167 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222402 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77824 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110526 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37313 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50642 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87128 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222404 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31077 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110526 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112581 views
Actual
The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity

The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89446 views

According to the data, 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were victims of torture, inhumane treatment and terrible conditions of detention in russian captivity, as well as systematic physical violence.

2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were victims of torture and inhumane treatment in russian captivity. The investigation revealed appalling conditions of detention and systematic physical violence. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the statement of Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin, the investigation of crimes committed by the russian federation against Ukrainian prisoners of war revealed terrible facts of cruelty and inhumane treatment.

Consequently, 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were recognized as victims of torture and inhumane treatment in russian captivity. Reports of these horrific events spread online were just the tip of the iceberg of the kremlin's criminal strategy.

Every Ukrainian prisoner of war, according to the prosecutor, was a victim of ill-treatment or torture by the russian occupiers. Terrible conditions of detention, systematic concepts and cases of physical violence for communicating in the Ukrainian language are just a few of a number of facts.

According to investigations, more than 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war testified to the use of physical violence during interrogations, in particular electric torture.

Since the beginning of the russian aggression, more than 450 criminal proceedings have been registered in Ukraine on the facts of ill-treatment of prisoners of war. The main proceedings on crimes against Ukrainian prisoners are being intensively investigated, as a result of which there are already 12 suspects.

It is particularly shocking that according to the investigation, 27 criminal proceedings are being investigated on the facts of the execution of 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war. In these proceedings, suspicion has been declared to 4 servicemen of the russian federation, and indictments against 2 persons have already been sent to court.

Work continues to identify all those involved in the murders and tortures of Ukrainian prisoners of war

 - emphasized Andrey Kostin.

UN: Ukrainian prisoners of war suffer months of torture in Russian captivity15.03.24, 12:27 • 27408 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising