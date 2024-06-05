The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity

2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were victims of torture and inhumane treatment in russian captivity. The investigation revealed appalling conditions of detention and systematic physical violence. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the statement of Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin, the investigation of crimes committed by the russian federation against Ukrainian prisoners of war revealed terrible facts of cruelty and inhumane treatment.

Consequently, 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were recognized as victims of torture and inhumane treatment in russian captivity. Reports of these horrific events spread online were just the tip of the iceberg of the kremlin's criminal strategy.

Every Ukrainian prisoner of war, according to the prosecutor, was a victim of ill-treatment or torture by the russian occupiers. Terrible conditions of detention, systematic concepts and cases of physical violence for communicating in the Ukrainian language are just a few of a number of facts.

According to investigations, more than 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war testified to the use of physical violence during interrogations, in particular electric torture.

Since the beginning of the russian aggression, more than 450 criminal proceedings have been registered in Ukraine on the facts of ill-treatment of prisoners of war. The main proceedings on crimes against Ukrainian prisoners are being intensively investigated, as a result of which there are already 12 suspects.

It is particularly shocking that according to the investigation, 27 criminal proceedings are being investigated on the facts of the execution of 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war. In these proceedings, suspicion has been declared to 4 servicemen of the russian federation, and indictments against 2 persons have already been sent to court.

Work continues to identify all those involved in the murders and tortures of Ukrainian prisoners of war - emphasized Andrey Kostin.

UN: Ukrainian prisoners of war suffer months of torture in Russian captivity