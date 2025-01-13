The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144484 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125721 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133455 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162880 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113934 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89927 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127329 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87699 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128676 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134010 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151242 views
The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23650 views

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting in the "Arria" format. The meeting was initiated by Ukraine, which seeks to protect the rights of prisoners of war and secure their release.

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting today, January 13, on Russia's crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

"At the initiative of Ukraine, the UN Security Council will hold an Arria-formula meeting today on the topic of Russia's crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians", Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine will use every international platform to draw attention to Ukrainians held in Russian captivity, protect their rights and demand their release.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with priority given to the return of the seriously ill and seriously wounded first.

Politics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
ukraineUkraine

