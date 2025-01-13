The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting today, January 13, on Russia's crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

"At the initiative of Ukraine, the UN Security Council will hold an Arria-formula meeting today on the topic of Russia's crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians", Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine will use every international platform to draw attention to Ukrainians held in Russian captivity, protect their rights and demand their release.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with priority given to the return of the seriously ill and seriously wounded first.