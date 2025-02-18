China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 121848 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78584 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81262 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132521 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95074 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98585 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100275 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152066 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210607 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195071 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2434 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 121851 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119264 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132521 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540742 views
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9082 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19775 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28122 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60086 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142358 views
China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39367 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.

China supports all efforts to promote peace talks in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this to the UN Security Council, UNN reports citing Reuters.

After Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and agreed to continue efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Wang told the Security Council, "China supports all efforts to promote peace talks.

He said Beijing would continue to follow the four points outlined by President Xi Jinping on what should be done. The points were put forward by Xi in April last year, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

They refrain from seeking selfish benefits; do not add fuel to the fire; create conditions for restoring peace; and reduce the negative impact on the global economy and refrain from undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang has presided over a 15-member Security Council meeting on multilateralism since China holds the presidency in February.

A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia18.02.2025, 18:13 • 35447 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
United Nations Security Council
Wang Yi (politician)
Fox News
Saudi Arabia
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine
