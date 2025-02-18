China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

China supports all efforts to promote peace talks in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this to the UN Security Council, UNN reports citing Reuters.

After Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and agreed to continue efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Wang told the Security Council, "China supports all efforts to promote peace talks.

He said Beijing would continue to follow the four points outlined by President Xi Jinping on what should be done. The points were put forward by Xi in April last year, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

They refrain from seeking selfish benefits; do not add fuel to the fire; create conditions for restoring peace; and reduce the negative impact on the global economy and refrain from undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang has presided over a 15-member Security Council meeting on multilateralism since China holds the presidency in February.

A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia