DPRK again launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea may have launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

Acting President of the Republic of South Korea Choi Sang-mok condemned the incident and emphasized the country's readiness to respond decisively to North Korea's actions. He also noted that the missile launch was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

This is the second such incident in the last week, after North Korea launched a missile while U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, were in South Korea.

Last year, the DPRK conducted a series of missile tests that drew serious criticism from the country, in particular from Kim Jong-un, who criticized the strengthening of military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

