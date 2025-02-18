Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said during a Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine had “irretrievably lost” the territories occupied by Russia and should cede more of its regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to Nebenzi, Crimea and the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions have allegedly become part of Russia “forever.” He also said that Ukraine should agree to revise its territorial borders as part of peace talks, giving Russia the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions currently controlled by Kyiv.

Nebenzya also emphasized that the future Ukraine should become a neutral state without membership in military alliances and without the right to join security blocs.

ISW analysts noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking the same day, rejected the possibility of any territorial concessions by Russia.

His statement mirrors a previous demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in June 2024 that Ukraine should withdraw its troops and hand over any unoccupied territories in the four regions to Russia - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW's key findings for February 17:

The Kremlin reiterated its demands that Ukraine cede additional territories in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia and disband Ukrainian troops in the future, continuing to cite the Kremlin's unwillingness to make territorial concessions in any future peace talks.

Lavrov and Nebenzya also categorically rejected European participation in future peace talks and accused European countries of being aggressive toward Russia.

The Kremlin also appears to be returning to Putin's previous demands and information operations aimed at delegitimizing Ukraine and its government in the eyes of the West, particularly on the eve of the February 18 bilateral meeting between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian delegation that will take part in Russian-American talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18 does not include a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, who was called a possible negotiator.

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct drone strikes on Russian energy facilities that supply the Russian army.

The Russian command continues to order the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.

Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that Russia appears to be nearing an agreement with the Syrian interim government to maintain a “reduced” military presence in Syria.

Russian troops advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.

The Russian occupation authorities continue to violate the Geneva Convention by conscripting civilians in occupied Ukraine to serve in the Russian army.

