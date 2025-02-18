Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129312 views

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said during a Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine had “irretrievably lost” the territories occupied by Russia and should cede more of its regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

According to Nebenzi, Crimea and the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions have allegedly become part of Russia “forever.” He also said that Ukraine should agree to revise its territorial borders as part of peace talks, giving Russia the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions currently controlled by Kyiv.

Nebenzya also emphasized that the future Ukraine should become a neutral state without membership in military alliances and without the right to join security blocs.

ISW analysts noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking the same day, rejected the possibility of any territorial concessions by Russia.

His statement mirrors a previous demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in June 2024 that Ukraine should withdraw its troops and hand over any unoccupied territories in the four regions to Russia

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW's key findings for February 17:

  • The Kremlin reiterated its demands that Ukraine cede additional territories in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia and disband Ukrainian troops in the future, continuing to cite the Kremlin's unwillingness to make territorial concessions in any future peace talks.
  • Lavrov and Nebenzya also categorically rejected European participation in future peace talks and accused European countries of being aggressive toward Russia.
  • The Kremlin also appears to be returning to Putin's previous demands and information operations aimed at delegitimizing Ukraine and its government in the eyes of the West, particularly on the eve of the February 18 bilateral meeting between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia.
  • The Russian delegation that will take part in Russian-American talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18 does not include a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, who was called a possible negotiator.
  • Ukrainian troops continue to conduct drone strikes on Russian energy facilities that supply the Russian army.
  • The Russian command continues to order the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.
  • Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that Russia appears to be nearing an agreement with the Syrian interim government to maintain a “reduced” military presence in Syria.
  • Russian troops advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian occupation authorities continue to violate the Geneva Convention by conscripting civilians in occupied Ukraine to serve in the Russian army.

Recall

Peskov saidthat Russia has changed its approach to negotiations with Ukraine due to the alleged lack of sovereignty. the Kremlin also claims that any future agreements with Ukraine will be invalid.

Zelensky outlines possible ways to return occupied territories16.02.25, 20:30 • 38272 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
united-nationsUnited Nations
syriaSyria
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising