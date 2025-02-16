Zelensky outlines possible ways to return occupied territories

Ukraine can regain its territories both militarily and diplomatically, but each of these scenarios has its price. This opinion was suggested by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Legally, we will not recognize... our occupied territory as the territory of Russia. We will never do this - emphasized the President.

The Head of State added that he was ready to negotiate the return of the territories peacefully if the West provided clear guarantees of joining NATO.

Zelensky noted that the priority is, of course, to save people's lives.

At the same time, the President does not rule out a military way to liberate the land, but warns that without the support of partners, this struggle could be protracted and cost too much.

"But this is a lot of losses. Oh, we understand how much. I think it's too much. And I'm not sure that we can do it at this rate. If our partners don't help, if they don't support us, it will be difficult. It will take a long time. Longer than it could have been," Zelensky summarized.

