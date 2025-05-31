The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 29484 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 48883 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 63407 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 71898 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 108915 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 138520 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 127327 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109129 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 271892 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 187436 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news

Trump commented on whether he would pardon scandalous rapper "Diddy"

May 31, 10:21 AM • 41400 views

Russia is sending cadets to the war in Ukraine under the guise of gaining "combat experience" - ATESH

May 31, 10:40 AM • 9878 views

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

02:13 PM • 44561 views

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

03:12 PM • 13253 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

03:43 PM • 24560 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 147508 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 168593 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 177112 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 271894 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 187436 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

04:00 PM • 29485 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 69771 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 103910 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 89705 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 162388 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine begins to publicly report on the work of the TCC. In May, 89% of incidents turned out to be fake, and 11% led to suspension and dismissal.

The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

Territorial recruitment and social support centers are undergoing a "reboot". The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SV ZSU) will start publicly reporting to the public on the work of the TCC from May, UNN reports.

Together with the Operational Commands North, South, West and East, we will systematize and publish the results of inspections. The public will be informed about the facts of violations, investigations and punishment of all those who did not fulfill their official duties or violated the Law. We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can resist the huge resource of Russian propaganda, which the enemy spares neither money nor effort.

- the message reads.

According to the Land Forces, in May, 89% of all incidents (233 cases) related to the TCC turned out to be unconfirmed - these are fakes, exaggerations, information manipulations or targeted injections within the framework of enemy IPSO.

Only 11% (30 incidents) had real grounds and were verified with decisions, in particular:

  • 4 persons were suspended from their duties;
    • 2 persons were dismissed from their positions;
      • 11 were brought to disciplinary responsibility;
        • 27 official investigations are ongoing.

          It is noted that several investigations may be conducted on individual incidents.

          "The command of the Land Forces demands that its subordinates strictly adhere to the Laws of Ukraine, and will fully contribute to ensuring that every violator receives a fair punishment, at the same time, we urge citizens and the media to check the sources of information so as not to become part of the Russian Federation's campaign to discredit the mobilization process in Ukraine," the SV ZSU reported.

          Recall

          Recently, the number of videos containing incitement and encouragement to confront the TCC and the police has increased. However, it is precisely about the increase in the number of videos, and not real incidents. Fake video materials, outdated videos and other "destructive things" that generally have a bad effect on the country's defense are increasingly used. This was reported by Vitaliy Sarancev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command, on the telethon.

          The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP 27.05.25, 14:24 • 2726 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          Vita Zelenetska

          SocietyWar
          Ukraine
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9