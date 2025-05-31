The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

Territorial recruitment and social support centers are undergoing a "reboot". The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SV ZSU) will start publicly reporting to the public on the work of the TCC from May, UNN reports.

Together with the Operational Commands North, South, West and East, we will systematize and publish the results of inspections. The public will be informed about the facts of violations, investigations and punishment of all those who did not fulfill their official duties or violated the Law. We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can resist the huge resource of Russian propaganda, which the enemy spares neither money nor effort. - the message reads.

According to the Land Forces, in May, 89% of all incidents (233 cases) related to the TCC turned out to be unconfirmed - these are fakes, exaggerations, information manipulations or targeted injections within the framework of enemy IPSO.

Only 11% (30 incidents) had real grounds and were verified with decisions, in particular:

4 persons were suspended from their duties;

2 persons were dismissed from their positions;

11 were brought to disciplinary responsibility;

27 official investigations are ongoing.

It is noted that several investigations may be conducted on individual incidents.

"The command of the Land Forces demands that its subordinates strictly adhere to the Laws of Ukraine, and will fully contribute to ensuring that every violator receives a fair punishment, at the same time, we urge citizens and the media to check the sources of information so as not to become part of the Russian Federation's campaign to discredit the mobilization process in Ukraine," the SV ZSU reported.

Recall

Recently, the number of videos containing incitement and encouragement to confront the TCC and the police has increased. However, it is precisely about the increase in the number of videos, and not real incidents. Fake video materials, outdated videos and other "destructive things" that generally have a bad effect on the country's defense are increasingly used. This was reported by Vitaliy Sarancev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command, on the telethon.

The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP