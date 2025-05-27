The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 7100 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15429 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39083 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 97047 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180930 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164757 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170764 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113005 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 7100 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 143794 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 534014 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 565533 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 513584 views
The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize the responsibility for obstructing the work of the TCC (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support). Threats, violence, and property damage are punishable by imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.

The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the spread of video materials on social networks, which show the opposition to the activities of servicemen of territorial recruitment and social support centers. The military reminds that those responsible for such actions will be held accountable, as it poses a threat to the national security of our state, writes UNN with reference to the Land Forces page on Facebook.

 Details

It is important to know that any intentional obstruction of the performance of official duties of servicemen, including threats, moral pressure, use of physical force or damage to vehicles, is a serious offense and is qualified under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Such actions are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

- the Land Forces said in a statement.

The military also reminds that the TCC and SP play a key role in ensuring Ukraine's defense capability. In particular, this applies to the time of martial law and mobilization.

Today we are rebooting the work of the TCC and SP, doing everything to make it transparent and open. At the same time, obstructing the work of these structures can have serious consequences for national security. This is especially true of our present, when the country is under martial law. Sabotage of the work of these institutions directly affects the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to effectively perform their tasks.

- the statement reads.

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative26.05.25, 16:02 • 2590 views

The Land Forces also reminded that everyone who reaches the age of 16 will be held responsible for actions against the TCC and SP.

We emphasize that every citizen who has reached the age of 16 and is in a sane state can be held responsible for such actions. It is important to understand that the intention to obstruct - even if the result was not fully achieved - is already considered an offense. This applies both to the conscious desire to obstruct the work of the TCC and SP, and to actions when a person is aware of the possible consequences, but still ignores them.

 - the statement reads.

Finally, the Land Forces reminds that all actions against the work of the TCC and SP, including threats, violence or damage to property, undermine efforts to support the security and integrity of Ukraine.

Such acts may lead to legal consequences, regardless of personal motives or goals, as they threaten state interests.

- the statement said.

Addition

 In Cherkasy, servicemen of the TCC and SP were attacked the day before. Law enforcement officers detained a group of suspects, including three men and one woman. Now all four defendants face up to five years in prison.

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Cherkassy
