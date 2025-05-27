The Ground Forces warned about liability for attacks on servicemen of the TCC and SP

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the spread of video materials on social networks, which show the opposition to the activities of servicemen of territorial recruitment and social support centers. The military reminds that those responsible for such actions will be held accountable, as it poses a threat to the national security of our state, writes UNN with reference to the Land Forces page on Facebook.

Details

It is important to know that any intentional obstruction of the performance of official duties of servicemen, including threats, moral pressure, use of physical force or damage to vehicles, is a serious offense and is qualified under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Such actions are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years. - the Land Forces said in a statement.

The military also reminds that the TCC and SP play a key role in ensuring Ukraine's defense capability. In particular, this applies to the time of martial law and mobilization.

Today we are rebooting the work of the TCC and SP, doing everything to make it transparent and open. At the same time, obstructing the work of these structures can have serious consequences for national security. This is especially true of our present, when the country is under martial law. Sabotage of the work of these institutions directly affects the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to effectively perform their tasks. - the statement reads.

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

The Land Forces also reminded that everyone who reaches the age of 16 will be held responsible for actions against the TCC and SP.

We emphasize that every citizen who has reached the age of 16 and is in a sane state can be held responsible for such actions. It is important to understand that the intention to obstruct - even if the result was not fully achieved - is already considered an offense. This applies both to the conscious desire to obstruct the work of the TCC and SP, and to actions when a person is aware of the possible consequences, but still ignores them. - the statement reads.

Finally, the Land Forces reminds that all actions against the work of the TCC and SP, including threats, violence or damage to property, undermine efforts to support the security and integrity of Ukraine.

Such acts may lead to legal consequences, regardless of personal motives or goals, as they threaten state interests. - the statement said.

Addition

In Cherkasy, servicemen of the TCC and SP were attacked the day before. Law enforcement officers detained a group of suspects, including three men and one woman. Now all four defendants face up to five years in prison.

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm.