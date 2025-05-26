In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

A resident of Odesa region called the police with a false report about the preparation of an explosion in the TCC. The woman was trying to prevent the mobilization of her relative in this way, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

As stated in the report, law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the territorial center of recruitment and social support (TCC), but no explosive devices were found.

Later it was established that the call was made by a resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

The identity of the applicant for the false mining was established on the same day. She turned out to be a 50-year-old resident of Tatarbunary territorial community.

The investigation found that the woman resorted to such an act in order to prevent the conscription of her relative into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The offender has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

We have collected enough evidence and notified the suspect of the suspicion. We are talking about a knowingly false report about the preparation of an explosion on an object that ensures the activities of state authorities. This is a serious crime punishable by up to eight years in prison – said Andriy Mashchenko, head of police station No. 1 of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district police department.

According to Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a knowingly false report of preparation for an explosion, if the objects of the report are buildings that ensure the activities of state authorities, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 4 to 8 years.

