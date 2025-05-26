In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10367 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 30927 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51294 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54060 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66320 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79417 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77657 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83565 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256021 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388214 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388214 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425128 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376796 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467561 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544613 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 152593 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256021 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 93442 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 87547 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 89901 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

A resident of Odesa region reported the preparation of an explosion in the TCC, trying to prevent the mobilization of a relative. She faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

A resident of Odesa region called the police with a false report about the preparation of an explosion in the TCC. The woman was trying to prevent the mobilization of her relative in this way, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

As stated in the report, law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the territorial center of recruitment and social support (TCC), but no explosive devices were found.

Later it was established that the call was made by a resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

The identity of the applicant for the false mining was established on the same day. She turned out to be a 50-year-old resident of Tatarbunary territorial community.

In the Poltava region, a woman was planning terrorist attacks near the premises of the police and the TCC07.04.25, 10:54 • 10872 views

The investigation found that the woman resorted to such an act in order to prevent the conscription of her relative into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The offender has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

We have collected enough evidence and notified the suspect of the suspicion. We are talking about a knowingly false report about the preparation of an explosion on an object that ensures the activities of state authorities. This is a serious crime punishable by up to eight years in prison 

– said Andriy Mashchenko, head of police station No. 1 of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district police department.

Add

According to Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a knowingly false report of preparation for an explosion, if the objects of the report are buildings that ensure the activities of state authorities, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 4 to 8 years.

Let us remind you

In February of this year, a man "mined" the TCC in Rivne region due to dissatisfaction with the actions of its employees 

Court in Mykolaiv imposes pre-trial restraint on military who threw a grenade on the territory of the shopping center28.02.25, 17:24 • 27324 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$109,757.20
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.40
Ethereum
$2,569.24