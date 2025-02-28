Court in Mykolaiv imposes pre-trial restraint on military who threw a grenade on the territory of the shopping center
Kyiv • UNN
A drunken serviceman threw an F-1 grenade on the territory of the TCC, damaging two service vehicles. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.
A serviceman who, while intoxicated, threw a grenade on the territory of the TCC and JV, damaging service vehicles, was taken into custody. The court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail. This was reported by the Central District Court of Mykolaiv, according to UNN.
Details
According to the case file, the incident occurred in late February 2025. The man, being highly intoxicated, decided to express his “protest” against the activities of the TCC.
He threw an F-1 hand grenade onto the territory of one of the TCCs and JVs in Voznesensk district. The explosion was powerful: two TCC vehicles were severely damaged, rendering them unusable,
At the court hearing, the suspect did not deny his involvement in the incident. He said that he was very drunk that evening after a quarrel with his wife. According to him, he accidentally found the grenade in his backpack.
However, this “accidental” coincidence did not convince the court. The suspect's lawyer tried to mitigate the measure of restraint by proposing house arrest. However, Judge Ivan Dirko, having heard the arguments of the parties and studied the case file, concluded that the risks outlined in the investigation's motion were fully justified.
The judge emphasized the seriousness of the crime and the potential danger posed by the suspect to society. Taking into account the circumstances of the case, the court imposed the most severe measure of restraint - detention without the possibility of bail.
Recall
A 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv reported that the Bereznovsky shopping center was mined because of dissatisfaction with the actions of employees.