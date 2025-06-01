A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

In Kyiv, a suspect was reported to a detainee of a pre-trial detention center who pretended to be a soldier on social networks and sold components for electronic warfare equipment. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

Citizens turned to the duty unit of the Shevchenkivskyi police department with statements that they had been deceived. On this fact, the investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to Anastasia Futoryanina, an investigator of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department, during the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that a 35-year-old native of Kyiv region, convicted of a series of property crimes, who is currently awaiting an appeal against the court verdict, was involved in the fraud.

The attacker, while in the pre-trial detention center, posted an advertisement on the Internet for the sale of components for electronic warfare equipment. In order to gain the trust of citizens, the defendant posted a photo of a man in military uniform. Later, while communicating with potential buyers, mostly relatives of servicemen, the offender misled them and the latter transferred a deposit to the card of his cellmate, but did not receive the desired product. Currently, we have proven the involvement of the man in 16 episodes of criminal activity, causing almost 345 thousand hryvnias in damages to citizens - said the investigator.

"Thus, four victims transferred almost 350,000 hryvnias to the suspect. No one received any parcels from the seller," the prosecutor's office added.

During the pre-trial investigation, the suspect's personal mobile phone, which was used to create a fake page on social networks, was seized.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivska District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, informed the defendant of suspicion of fraud. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

