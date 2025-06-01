A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 33862 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 57538 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 70104 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 78411 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 114386 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140623 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 128903 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109403 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280523 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191512 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news

Morning strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: seven injured, houses damaged

May 31, 01:25 PM • 5396 views

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

May 31, 02:13 PM • 49420 views

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

May 31, 03:12 PM • 18231 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

May 31, 03:43 PM • 29371 views

Occupants hit Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there is a wounded person, houses are on fire

04:52 PM • 6476 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 152284 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 173202 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 181457 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280523 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 191512 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 33862 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 71829 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 105922 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 91433 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 163994 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

A 35-year-old man, convicted of a series of property crimes, posted advertisements on the Internet for the sale of electronic devices, and in order to gain the trust of citizens, he communicated on behalf of a military man and posted a photo of a person in military uniform. The police proved the involvement of the offender in 16 episodes of criminal activity.

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

In Kyiv, a suspect was reported to a detainee of a pre-trial detention center who pretended to be a soldier on social networks and sold components for electronic warfare equipment. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

Citizens turned to the duty unit of the Shevchenkivskyi police department with statements that they had been deceived. On this fact, the investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to Anastasia Futoryanina, an investigator of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department, during the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that a 35-year-old native of Kyiv region, convicted of a series of property crimes, who is currently awaiting an appeal against the court verdict, was involved in the fraud.

The attacker, while in the pre-trial detention center, posted an advertisement on the Internet for the sale of components for electronic warfare equipment. In order to gain the trust of citizens, the defendant posted a photo of a man in military uniform. Later, while communicating with potential buyers, mostly relatives of servicemen, the offender misled them and the latter transferred a deposit to the card of his cellmate, but did not receive the desired product. Currently, we have proven the involvement of the man in 16 episodes of criminal activity, causing almost 345 thousand hryvnias in damages to citizens

- said the investigator.

"Thus, four victims transferred almost 350,000 hryvnias to the suspect. No one received any parcels from the seller," the prosecutor's office added.

During the pre-trial investigation, the suspect's personal mobile phone, which was used to create a fake page on social networks, was seized. 

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivska District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, informed the defendant of suspicion of fraud. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

Let us remind you

Police stopped the activities of an organized criminal group, the participants of which "sold" non-existent drones and cars for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Internet. Currently, 67 episodes of fraudulent activity of fraudsters have been established, and the preliminary amount of losses exceeds UAH 46 million. Some of the perpetrators were detained as part of an international special operation on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday.

More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed29.04.25, 17:37 • 11251 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9