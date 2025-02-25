Contradicts Washington's efforts: Rubio explains why the US voted against the collective resolution on the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the US voted against the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, noting that it allegedly contradicts US efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end the war. Rubio said this in a commentary to Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details

As for the broader resolution, we believe that the UN should return to its charter mission, which is to prevent and terminate war and conflict. President Trump wants to end this war. He believes that too many people have died and he wants to end it. Frankly, we didn't think it was favorable to have something in the UN that was antagonistic to either side. We are trying to bring these guys to the table. Unfortunately, Ukraine did not agree and they wanted to move forward in their own way. We then went to the Security Council with our compromise, which I think is a very honest formulation and basically says that “war is a terrible thing - Rubio said.

He added that the war needs to be ended in a way that is sustainable and reminded the UN that its purpose is to end war and prevent conflict, not to make it harder to end conflicts.

“So I thought it was good that we did it in the Security Council and the Russians didn't veto it,” Rubio added.

Recall

93 countries supported the draft resolutioninitiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russian aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to “quickly end the conflict.

Also , the UN General Assembly supported a resolution initiated by the United States and characterized as a quick end to the conflict and “restoration of peace” between Ukraine and Russia.