Contradicts Washington's efforts: Rubio explains why the US voted against the collective resolution on the war in Ukraine

Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5258 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 19489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15593 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103099 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110836 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144614 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115055 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168314 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81271 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36549 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63418 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100993 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 24876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 19519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135720 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 7703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130596 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132597 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161280 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140794 views
Contradicts Washington's efforts: Rubio explains why the US voted against the collective resolution on the war in Ukraine

Contradicts Washington's efforts: Rubio explains why the US voted against the collective resolution on the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27488 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the US did not support the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression. According to him, the document contradicts the US efforts to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the US voted against the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, noting that it allegedly contradicts US efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end the war. Rubio said this in a commentary to Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details

As for the broader resolution, we believe that the UN should return to its charter mission, which is to prevent and terminate war and conflict. President Trump wants to end this war. He believes that too many people have died and he wants to end it. Frankly, we didn't think it was favorable to have something in the UN that was antagonistic to either side. We are trying to bring these guys to the table. Unfortunately, Ukraine did not agree and they wanted to move forward in their own way. We then went to the Security Council with our compromise, which I think is a very honest formulation and basically says that “war is a terrible thing

- Rubio said.

He added that the war needs to be ended in a way that is sustainable and reminded the UN that its purpose is to end war and prevent conflict, not to make it harder to end conflicts.

“So I thought it was good that we did it in the Security Council and the Russians didn't veto it,” Rubio added.

Recall

93 countries supported the draft resolutioninitiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russian aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to “quickly end the conflict.

Also , the UN General Assembly supported a resolution initiated by the United States and characterized as a quick end to the conflict and “restoration of peace” between Ukraine and Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

