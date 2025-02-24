ukenru
Europe and US clash at G7 and UN over language on war in Ukraine - FT

Europe and US clash at G7 and UN over language on war in Ukraine - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25012 views

The US and Europe are fighting at the UN and G7 over the wording on the war in Ukraine.

The US and Europe are battling in the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, as President Donald Trump’s rapid shift on the conflict threatens to tear apart western unity, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The Trump administration and the EU proposed competing U.N. resolutions for a vote in the General Assembly on Monday, while G7 diplomats spent the weekend bickering over whether or not a joint statement to be issued by the group of countries would mention Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine," the publication said.

The officials said "the standoff could reach the UN Security Council, and the U.S. could possibly side with Russia and China against a Western European-backed show of support for Kiev.

Kallas says Russian narrative is present in messages from the US24.02.2025, 10:59 • 23439 views

Ukraine and the EU have jointly prepared a UN resolution on the third anniversary of the war condemning the Russian invasion, which is due to be put to a vote by the organization's 193 members on Monday afternoon.

"The U.S. called for this resolution to be withdrawn," according to two officials briefed on the discussions. Instead, Washington proposed its own text that "equates Ukraine's actions with those of Russia" and mourns "the tragic loss of life in the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," according to one of the sources.

"This [U.S.] wording is obviously unacceptable to us," the source said. - All of this is linked and is part of a broader shift in the U.S. position.

Potential votes on both European and U.S. resolutions will follow the scheduled release of a G7 statement during a virtual meeting of the group's leaders earlier Monday afternoon.

The U.N. Security Council is also expected to vote on the U.S. resolution later Monday afternoon, two officials said.

Last week, the U.S. refused to accept a G7 statement that referred to "Russian aggression" against Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated that position this weekend.

"It's fair to say it's a very difficult situation," he told Fox News Sunday when asked if it was ‘fair’ to say Russia invaded Ukraine.

The diplomatic effort to prevent further public disagreements between the U.S. and its European allies comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet Trump at the White House on Monday, the first such visit by a European leader since the U.S. presidential election.

Macron has arrived at the White House24.02.2025, 15:56 • 24516 views

the kremlin said it "welcomes and supports" the american "reformatting" of its approach to russia.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
white-houseWhite House
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising