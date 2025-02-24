ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 2627 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 19687 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 48273 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 30761 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91517 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111404 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116533 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146546 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Macron has arrived at the White House

Macron has arrived at the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24518 views

The US and French presidents will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office after a call with G7 leaders. Macron's visit coincides with the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, reports UNN citing ABC.

Details

According to media reports, Macron and Trump will start the day with a call with G7 leaders ahead of their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office. They plan to hold a press conference in the East Room.

Add

Macron's visit comes on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Macron said last week that France and its partners want a “lasting and durable peace in Ukraine” after an emergency meeting of European officials in Paris, while the U.S. held talks with russia in Saudi Arabia.

Antonina Tumanova

