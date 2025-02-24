Macron has arrived at the White House

President Donald Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, reports UNN citing ABC.

According to media reports, Macron and Trump will start the day with a call with G7 leaders ahead of their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office. They plan to hold a press conference in the East Room.

Macron's visit comes on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Macron said last week that France and its partners want a “lasting and durable peace in Ukraine” after an emergency meeting of European officials in Paris, while the U.S. held talks with russia in Saudi Arabia.