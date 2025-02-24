Kallas says Russian narrative is present in messages from the US
Kyiv • UNN
EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas said that the Russian narrative is present in messages from the United States. She commented on Trump's falling into the Russian disinformation bubble.
If you look at the messages coming from the United States, it becomes clear that the Russian narrative is present there, very clearly represented
