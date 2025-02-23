Zelensky says he is not offended by Trump's words about “a dictator without elections”
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's president said he was not offended by Trump's words calling him a “dictator.” European leaders criticized Trump's statement, and the KIIS denied Zelenskyy's low approval rating.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a “dictator.” He said this during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, a correspondent of UNNreports.
I have a pragmatic approach to relations with the current administration and will continue to do so. But I certainly wouldn't call President Trump's words to me complimentary, to put it mildly. But why take offense? Only those who are dictators take offense to the word “dictator”. But I take it as “what can you do?” We'll live with the United States of America somehow. We will definitely not be dictators
Recall
The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections”. KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.