Zelensky says he is not offended by Trump's words about “a dictator without elections”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a “dictator.” He said this during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, a correspondent of UNNreports.

I have a pragmatic approach to relations with the current administration and will continue to do so. But I certainly wouldn't call President Trump's words to me complimentary, to put it mildly. But why take offense? Only those who are dictators take offense to the word “dictator”. But I take it as “what can you do?” We'll live with the United States of America somehow. We will definitely not be dictators - Zelensky said.

Recall

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections”. KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.