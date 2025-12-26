Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim

$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 8318 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 19044 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 15108 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 13343 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16083 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18549 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 35088 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 16876 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 32557 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Publications
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 19057 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 35096 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 32564 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 88513 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 88962 views
Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with KABs, hitting one of the city's busiest highways. As a result of the strike, one person was killed, three were injured, several cars are burning, and windows in houses were blown out.

Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with KABs. There was a hit on one of Kharkiv's busiest highways - several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings are blown out. One person is known to have died and three were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv was attacked by KABs - explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

- the mayor reported.

Later, Terekhov added that the hit occurred on one of Kharkiv's busiest highways - several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings are blown out. People were in the burning cars.

At this moment, one person is known to have died and three were injured, one of whom is in serious condition. Apartment buildings and private houses located near the impact site were damaged.

- summarized the mayor of Kharkiv.

Russia attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv: there are power outages and possible heating problems, one person reported dead

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv