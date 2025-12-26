Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with KABs. There was a hit on one of Kharkiv's busiest highways - several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings are blown out. One person is known to have died and three were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv was attacked by KABs - explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi district. - the mayor reported.

Later, Terekhov added that the hit occurred on one of Kharkiv's busiest highways - several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings are blown out. People were in the burning cars.

At this moment, one person is known to have died and three were injured, one of whom is in serious condition. Apartment buildings and private houses located near the impact site were damaged. - summarized the mayor of Kharkiv.

Russia attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv: there are power outages and possible heating problems, one person reported dead