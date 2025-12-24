$42.100.05
Russia attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv: there are power outages and possible heating problems, one person reported dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

One person was killed and several wounded as a result of the strike on the thermal power plant near Kharkiv. The city faced a voltage drop, which affected heat supply and the operation of electric transport.

Russia attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv: there are power outages and possible heating problems, one person reported dead

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant, one person is known to have died and there are wounded, there are interruptions in electricity supply, and consequences for heat supply, the city mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

The enemy launched a series of targeted strikes on the thermal power plant in the nearest suburb of Kharkiv. This led to a significant drop in voltage in the city, which directly affected the heat supply and the operation of urban transport. Unfortunately, one person died. There are wounded

- Terekhov wrote.

According to him, all relevant services are currently conducting defect detection and determining the real extent of the damage. "Where it is technically possible, we are forced to switch to the 'energy island' mode to reduce the consequences for Kharkiv residents," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

"Due to damage to the energy system, the operation of electric transport in the districts of Rohan, KhTZ, Nova Bavaria, and Kholodna Hora is also temporarily complicated. Transport workers are already working to stabilize the situation. Metro traffic has been restored," Terekhov noted.

According to him, emergency shutdown schedules from "Kharkivoblenergo" have been introduced.

Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions24.12.25, 11:23 • 2068 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv