Russian attack on a hospital in Kharkiv left 7 injured, 50 patients with stress: new footage of the aftermath

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, which damaged a hospital, 57 patients were injured, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the police and prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the city of Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, 74 were injured, and 50 hospital patients experienced an acute stress reaction. - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 13, at about 9:50 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. As indicated by the prosecutor's office, a medical facility, garage boxes, 19 vehicles, and the premises of a civilian enterprise were damaged. The police clarified that windows and doors were broken in one of the hospital buildings.

"57 patients were injured: 51 people suffered an acute stress reaction, and six more were wounded by glass fragments," the prosecutor's office confirmed.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-250/500 with UMPK for the strike on the city, the prosecutor's office indicated.

The police also noted that at night, Russian troops launched strikes on the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

"The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV and the Saltivskyi district of the city with 2 KABs," Syniehubov confirmed.

Also, according to the police, a sewing workshop, a dormitory, a building of an educational institution, and non-residential buildings were damaged.

Electricity situation in Kharkiv

Electricity supply has been restored to all consumers after the enemy shelling of Kharkiv - Syniehubov indicated.

Earlier, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that after the Russian strike, several districts were left without electricity - about 30,000 subscribers.

Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

In total, over the past day, according to Syniehubov, not only Kharkiv but also 8 settlements in the region were subjected to enemy attacks. And in total, 62 people were injured as a result of the shelling - in addition to 57 in Kharkiv, it is also known that in Kupiansk, women aged 78, 58, and 71, and men aged 57 and 72 were injured. According to the police, warehouses were damaged in the Kupiansk district.

Today, Syniehubov reported that the enemy attacked a civilian car in the Shevchenkivska community. "The occupiers hit a car with a drone in the village of Novomykolaivka. Previously, one injured person is known," the head of the RMA noted.

