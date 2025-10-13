After the attack on Kharkiv: Belgorod and Kursk regions also suffered strikes and were left without electricity - Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions were left without electricity. This happened after strikes that also affected Kharkiv, where the enemy hit energy infrastructure and a medical facility.
The Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions were left without electricity. This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Kharkiv, targeting energy infrastructure and a medical facility. Belgorod and Kursk regions also suffered strikes and lost power.
Addition
Local Telegram channels in Belgorod reported that after an air raid alert, power went out in one of the city's districts.
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, there was a hit on the territory of a medical facility, and one of the outbuildings was destroyed. Four people are known to have been injured.
