After the attack on Kharkiv: Belgorod and Kursk regions also suffered strikes and were left without electricity - Kovalenko

The Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions were left without electricity. This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv, targeting energy infrastructure and a medical facility. Belgorod and Kursk regions also suffered strikes and lost power. - Kovalenko wrote.

Addition

Local Telegram channels in Belgorod reported that after an air raid alert, power went out in one of the city's districts.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, there was a hit on the territory of a medical facility, and one of the outbuildings was destroyed. Four people are known to have been injured.

Three districts of Kharkiv partially without power after occupiers' strikes - mayor