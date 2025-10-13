Three districts of Kharkiv partially without power after occupiers' strikes - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Three districts of Kharkiv were partially left without electricity due to occupiers' strikes. This happened after a Russian strike destroyed an outbuilding of a medical facility, damaged 12 cars, and injured four people.
Due to the occupiers' strikes, three districts of Kharkiv were partially left without electricity. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
As a result of the strikes on the city, three districts of Kharkiv were partially de-energized
Recall
As a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv, an outbuilding of a medical facility was destroyed. Four people were injured, and at least 12 private cars were damaged.
