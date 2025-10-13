Three districts of Kharkiv partially without power after occupiers' strikes - mayor

Due to the occupiers' strikes, three districts of Kharkiv were partially left without electricity. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

As a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv, an outbuilding of a medical facility was destroyed. Four people were injured, and at least 12 private cars were damaged.

