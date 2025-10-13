A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike: social media reports power and water outages

After the Russian attack on Kharkiv, a large fire broke out in the Saltivskyi district. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

As a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, a large fire was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district. - the mayor reported.

Local Telegram channels report power and water outages.

Local and regional authorities have not yet reported any problems with water and electricity.

