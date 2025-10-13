A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike: social media reports power and water outages
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a large fire in the Saltivskyi district after a Russian strike. Local Telegram channels reported power and water outages.
After the Russian attack on Kharkiv, a large fire broke out in the Saltivskyi district. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
As a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, a large fire was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district.
Local Telegram channels report power and water outages.
Local and regional authorities have not yet reported any problems with water and electricity.
Occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB – RMA13.10.25, 21:59 • 1584 views