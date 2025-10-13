Occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB – RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a KAB. There is currently no information about casualties.
The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a KAB. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.
According to preliminary information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB. More detailed information is being clarified.
According to the head of the OVA, there was no information about casualties.
Additionally
Later, Syniehubov added that, preliminarily, the enemy's KAB strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district.
Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 13: UAV damaged dormitory and cars13.10.25, 10:57 • 3656 views