07:08 PM • 5114 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
06:46 PM • 10382 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 13379 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 18531 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 17281 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 17424 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16027 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12605 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13445 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13335 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB – RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a KAB. There is currently no information about casualties.

Occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB – RMA

The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a KAB. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB. More detailed information is being clarified.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the OVA, there was no information about casualties.

Additionally

Later, Syniehubov added that, preliminarily, the enemy's KAB strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 13: UAV damaged dormitory and cars13.10.25, 10:57 • 3656 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv