Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 13: UAV damaged dormitory and cars
Kyiv • UNN
On October 13, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with an unidentified type of UAV. Windows of a dormitory and two cars were damaged in the central part of the Kyivskyi district.
On Monday, October 13, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv - an explosion occurred in the central part of the Kyiv district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a drone strike of an unidentified type, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by a drone strike of an unidentified type
Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported damage to dormitory windows and 2 civilian vehicles. At the same time, there is currently no information about casualties.
Emergency services are working at the scene
Recall
On Sunday, October 12, Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk - a 59-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man sustained multiple injuries.
UNN also reported that on the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.