Morning Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and five injured

In Kharkiv, due to the morning attack by the Russian Federation, one person has already been reported dead and 5 injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, a 40-year-old man died. Currently, a total of 5 injured people are known. - Syniehubov reported.

"One person died as a result of the strike on the kindergarten," clarified Mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Addition

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and children were evacuated. Earlier, 4 injured people were known.