"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 11336 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 20920 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 24839 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 25426 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 33668 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45074 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43452 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34999 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31805 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
Morning Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

As a result of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, a 40-year-old man was killed and five people were injured. The strike hit a kindergarten, where a fire broke out.

Morning Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and five injured

In Kharkiv, due to the morning attack by the Russian Federation, one person has already been reported dead and 5 injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, a 40-year-old man died. Currently, a total of 5 injured people are known.

- Syniehubov reported.

"One person died as a result of the strike on the kindergarten," clarified Mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Addition

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and children were evacuated. Earlier, 4 injured people were known.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv