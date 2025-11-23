$42.150.00
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 16613 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 13842 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 14321 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 14878 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 13846 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 14391 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 32626 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44415 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67610 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Tags
Authors
Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones: one killed and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

On November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones, hitting a private house. One person was killed, there were injured, and a fire broke out.

Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones: one killed and injured

On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. According to preliminary information, one person was killed. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, which requires confirmation, there is a deceased person in the Shevchenkivskyi district, as a result of an enemy "Shahed" hitting a private house. There are also casualties due to this shelling of Kharkiv.

- Terekhov's post reads.

According to him, the drone hit a private house.

At this moment, according to preliminary information, one person has been killed and five injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

- Syniehubov clarified.

He added that a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of enemy drone attacks.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the "arrivals."

Four people killed and four injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region - National Police23.11.25, 12:27 • 3102 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv