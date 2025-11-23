Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones: one killed and injured

On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. According to preliminary information, one person was killed. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, which requires confirmation, there is a deceased person in the Shevchenkivskyi district, as a result of an enemy "Shahed" hitting a private house. There are also casualties due to this shelling of Kharkiv. - Terekhov's post reads.

According to him, the drone hit a private house.

At this moment, according to preliminary information, one person has been killed and five injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. - Syniehubov clarified.

He added that a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of enemy drone attacks.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the "arrivals."

