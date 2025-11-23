Four people killed and four injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region - National Police

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and four more were injured. Eight civilian objects, including two residential buildings, were also damaged. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of November 22, the police recorded 2,130 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas. Eight civilian objects were damaged, including two residential buildings. - the report says.

The Russians launched six strikes on Kramatorsk, killing three civilians and injuring two others. In Lyman, a woman was killed as a result of shelling. In Kostiantynivka, two civilians were injured by FPV drone and artillery strikes.

The police and SBU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private home in Dnipro. A private house caught fire in the Vasylkivska community.

Later, UNN reported that 15 local residents sought medical assistance as a result of the night attack on Dnipro on November 23.