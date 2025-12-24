Russian attack on Kharkiv on December 24: subway train traffic temporarily stopped in the city
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, on December 24, subway train traffic was temporarily stopped due to Russian shelling. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the suburbs, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, is clarifying the consequences of the hits.
In Kharkiv, due to Russian shelling on December 24, subway train traffic has been temporarily suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kharkiv Metro.
Details
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that the consequences of the hit were being clarified. There has been no information about casualties so far.
Due to technical reasons, subway train traffic has been temporarily suspended. The resumption of train traffic will be announced additionally.
Recall
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one person and injuring another. As a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.
Later, it became known that the number of victims in Izium had increased to two people. The victims were a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife.