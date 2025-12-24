$42.100.05
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 19462 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 37650 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 48214 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 56674 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 37844 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 44101 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21594 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18948 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24431 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Russian attack on Kharkiv on December 24: subway train traffic temporarily stopped in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Kharkiv, on December 24, subway train traffic was temporarily stopped due to Russian shelling. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the suburbs, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, is clarifying the consequences of the hits.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on December 24: subway train traffic temporarily stopped in the city
Photo: Kharkiv Metro

In Kharkiv, due to Russian shelling on December 24, subway train traffic has been temporarily suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kharkiv Metro.

Details

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that the consequences of the hit were being clarified. There has been no information about casualties so far.

Due to technical reasons, subway train traffic has been temporarily suspended. The resumption of train traffic will be announced additionally.

- reported the Kharkiv Metro.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one person and injuring another. As a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.

Later, it became known that the number of victims in Izium had increased to two people. The victims were a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife.

Yevhen Ustimenko

