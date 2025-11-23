Russia launched 15 strikes on Kharkiv: three dead and 15 injured, including a child

The number of dead and wounded in Kharkiv has increased after a large-scale Russian shelling on the evening of November 23. Among the injured is a 12-year-old child. According to updated data from the Situation Center, 15 strikes were carried out on the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already three dead as a result of the evening shelling of Kharkiv - Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the number of injured has increased to 15 people.

Head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleh Syniehubov reported that among the injured is a 12-year-old child.

"According to updated information from the Situation Center, there were 15 strikes on the city at six locations," Terekhov added.

Recall

On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties.

Russia, and only Russia, started the war, and it is Russia that does not want to end it, and Putin does not care how many people he loses - Zelenskyy