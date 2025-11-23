Russia launched 15 strikes on Kharkiv: three dead and 15 injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
The number of dead and wounded in Kharkiv has increased after a massive Russian shelling on November 23. According to updated data, the city was hit by 15 strikes, and a 12-year-old child was among the injured.
The number of dead and wounded in Kharkiv has increased after a large-scale Russian shelling on the evening of November 23. Among the injured is a 12-year-old child. According to updated data from the Situation Center, 15 strikes were carried out on the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, there are already three dead as a result of the evening shelling of Kharkiv
According to him, the number of injured has increased to 15 people.
Head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleh Syniehubov reported that among the injured is a 12-year-old child.
"According to updated information from the Situation Center, there were 15 strikes on the city at six locations," Terekhov added.
Recall
On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties.
Russia, and only Russia, started the war, and it is Russia that does not want to end it, and Putin does not care how many people he loses - Zelenskyy23.11.25, 18:19 • 3270 views