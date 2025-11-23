Russia launched 15 strikes on Kharkiv: three dead and 15 injured, including a child

$42.150.00
09:45 PM • 1674 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may visit the US next week, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
05:09 PM • 14052 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 21043 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 17411 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 17581 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 17099 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 14666 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 14866 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 35309 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44722 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plansPhotoNovember 23, 02:24 PM • 9674 views
Trump stated there was "zero gratitude" from Ukraine and accused Europe of continuing to buy gas from RussiaNovember 23, 02:41 PM • 6674 views
Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternativeNovember 23, 03:03 PM • 8810 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideoNovember 23, 03:49 PM • 11695 views
Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters05:48 PM • 9480 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 35311 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 108276 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 77315 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 82264 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 88845 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 28982 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 38901 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 41158 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 108276 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 59945 views
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Heating
FGM-148 Javelin

Russia launched 15 strikes on Kharkiv: three dead and 15 injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

The number of dead and wounded in Kharkiv has increased after a massive Russian shelling on November 23. According to updated data, the city was hit by 15 strikes, and a 12-year-old child was among the injured.

Russia launched 15 strikes on Kharkiv: three dead and 15 injured, including a child

The number of dead and wounded in Kharkiv has increased after a large-scale Russian shelling on the evening of November 23. Among the injured is a 12-year-old child. According to updated data from the Situation Center, 15 strikes were carried out on the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already three dead as a result of the evening shelling of Kharkiv

- Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the number of injured has increased to 15 people.

Head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleh Syniehubov reported that among the injured is a 12-year-old child.

"According to updated information from the Situation Center, there were 15 strikes on the city at six locations," Terekhov added.

Recall

On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties.

Russia, and only Russia, started the war, and it is Russia that does not want to end it, and Putin does not care how many people he loses - Zelenskyy23.11.25, 18:19 • 3270 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv