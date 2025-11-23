Russia, and only Russia, started the war, and it is Russia that does not want to end it, and Putin does not care how many people he loses - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in his Telegram that Russia started the war against Ukraine and does not want to end the hostilities, and Putin does not care how many lives he takes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's message.

Details

The complexity of the entire diplomatic situation is that Russia started this war – and only Russia, and throughout the full-scale war, it is Russia and only Russia that does not want to end the war. From the first minutes of February 24, Putin has been waging this war in such a way that he does not care how many of his own people he loses and how many of our people he kills. – Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that Russian commanders act cruelly and have orders to kill without restrictions, including kidnapping children and re-educating them to participate in the war.

Now Russian commanders are throwing into assaults against Ukrainian positions those who were still in elementary school in 2014, when Crimea was occupied and hybrid aggression against Ukraine began. – the president noted.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to international partners: "Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that, starting with 'Javelins,' saves the lives of Ukrainians. We thank everyone in Europe, in the Group of Seven and the Group of Twenty, who help us protect lives. It is important to maintain support."

The President emphasized the need for a just peace: "It is important not to forget the main goal – to stop the Russian war and not allow it to ignite again someday. And for this to happen, peace must be dignified... That is why we are working so carefully on every point, on every step towards peace. Everything must work correctly – so that this war truly ends and to prevent a repeat of the war. Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you, America! Thank you, Europe! I am proud of our people. Glory to Ukraine!".

Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the US, and also discussed with Macron the results of the work of Ukrainian teams in Geneva