Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the US, and also discussed with Macron the results of the work of Ukrainian teams in Geneva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and emphasized the active work of Ukrainian teams in Geneva. In addition, the Ukrainian head of state personally stressed the importance of US leadership and thanked Trump and America for their support. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Our teams in Geneva are working with partners, and it is very important that there is a practical result and that it brings Ukraine and all of Europe closer to lasting peace and security. We are coordinating positions, and it is important that there is dialogue, diplomacy is activated, we expect partners to hear our arguments. The leadership of the United States is important, we are grateful for everything that America and President Trump are doing for security, and we remain as constructive as possible. We are awaiting new reports from our teams in Switzerland. Thank you, Emmanuel! – Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized special gratitude to the US for its participation in the war settlement process and support for Ukraine. This happened after US President Donald Trump stated a few hours earlier that Ukraine was allegedly not grateful enough to America for its help in resolving the conflict.

The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov