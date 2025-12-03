$42.330.01
EU borrowing and "reparation loan": European Commission presents legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 5294 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 12088 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 16149 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 24996 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33350 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28478 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38548 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75303 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49820 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 7878 views
Enemy attacked Kharkiv, two injured reported - Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. According to preliminary information, two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv, two injured reported - Terekhov

The Russian army struck Kharkiv. An explosion occurred in the city, and two people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN

An explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city... According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district 

- Terekhov reported.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that two people were already known to have been injured.

In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo

Antonina Tumanova

