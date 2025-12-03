Enemy attacked Kharkiv, two injured reported - Terekhov

The Russian army struck Kharkiv. An explosion occurred in the city, and two people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

An explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city... According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district - Terekhov reported.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that two people were already known to have been injured.

