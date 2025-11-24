$42.150.00
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
09:45 PM • 8804 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may go to the US, but everything depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 19285 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 25174 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 20666 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 19920 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 18220 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15299 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15072 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 37382 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

As a result of a massive attack by Russian UAVs in Kharkiv, four people were killed and 17 were injured, including two children. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility in the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts were on fire.

The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attack

The death toll in Kharkiv as a result of a massive Russian UAV attack has risen to four. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire. The city authorities reported 17 injured, including two children. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as reported by UNN.

The body of another deceased person was found under the rubble of a private house. Thus, four peaceful Kharkiv residents were killed by the occupiers on Sunday evening.

- Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the number of injured has increased to 17.

Oleh Syniehubov reported that among the injured are two children: a 12-year-old boy who sustained glass wounds, and an 11-year-old girl who suffered severe stress.

Rescuers noted that fires broke out in Kharkiv as a result of a massive drone attack.

the enemy launched UAV attacks on the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the hits, buildings were destroyed and several fires broke out. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire.

- the post reads State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Units of the State Emergency Service, including pyrotechnic teams, are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Recall

On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv