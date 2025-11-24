The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attack
As a result of a massive attack by Russian UAVs in Kharkiv, four people were killed and 17 were injured, including two children. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility in the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts were on fire.
The death toll in Kharkiv as a result of a massive Russian UAV attack has risen to four. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire. The city authorities reported 17 injured, including two children. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as reported by UNN.
The body of another deceased person was found under the rubble of a private house. Thus, four peaceful Kharkiv residents were killed by the occupiers on Sunday evening.
According to him, the number of injured has increased to 17.
Oleh Syniehubov reported that among the injured are two children: a 12-year-old boy who sustained glass wounds, and an 11-year-old girl who suffered severe stress.
Rescuers noted that fires broke out in Kharkiv as a result of a massive drone attack.
the enemy launched UAV attacks on the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the hits, buildings were destroyed and several fires broke out. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire.
Units of the State Emergency Service, including pyrotechnic teams, are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.
On Sunday evening, November 23, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported a hit on a private house and casualties.
