Russians hit Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties, people may be under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, Kharkiv was shelled with KABs; four hits were preliminarily recorded in the Industrial District. Three people were injured, and a civilian enterprise and cars were damaged at one of the impact sites.
Russian troops struck Kharkiv with four KABs in the morning, 3 people are already known to be injured, and more people may be under the rubble, local authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
In Kharkiv, four enemy KAB hits were preliminarily recorded. All "arrivals" were in the Industrial district of the city. (...) Three people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.
According to him, medics are providing the injured with the necessary assistance.
As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, "a civilian enterprise was damaged at one of the hit sites - there are injured. Several cars were damaged, there is a fire."
"More people may be under the rubble," Terekhov indicated on Telegram.
