Russians hit Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties, people may be under the rubble

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with four KABs in the morning, 3 people are already known to be injured, and more people may be under the rubble, local authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, four enemy KAB hits were preliminarily recorded. All "arrivals" were in the Industrial district of the city. (...) Three people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv. - said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram.

According to him, medics are providing the injured with the necessary assistance.

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, "a civilian enterprise was damaged at one of the hit sites - there are injured. Several cars were damaged, there is a fire."

"More people may be under the rubble," Terekhov indicated on Telegram.

