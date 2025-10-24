Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, injures 11
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 24, Russian forces massively shelled Kherson with MLRS, resulting in the death of two women and the injury of 11 civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager. Houses, transport, and infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into war crimes has been launched.
A massive strike by the Russian army on Kherson this morning claimed the lives of two people, and the number of injured has risen to 11, UNN reports, citing data from the Kherson City Prosecutor's Office.
Details
According to the investigation, on the morning of October 24, Russian troops massively shelled residential areas of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers.
According to preliminary information, two women were killed and 11 civilians were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager
The victims were on the street and in their own homes at the time of the attacks. Seven people were hospitalized.
The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, transport, and infrastructure facilities.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
Earlier, it was known that 9 people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.