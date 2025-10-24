Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, injures 11

A massive strike by the Russian army on Kherson this morning claimed the lives of two people, and the number of injured has risen to 11, UNN reports, citing data from the Kherson City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of October 24, Russian troops massively shelled residential areas of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers.

According to preliminary information, two women were killed and 11 civilians were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager - reported the prosecutor's office.

The victims were on the street and in their own homes at the time of the attacks. Seven people were hospitalized.

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, transport, and infrastructure facilities.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Earlier, it was known that 9 people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.