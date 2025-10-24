Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, injures 11

$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1090 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2558 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12054 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6668 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11711 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16478 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30773 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29296 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29649 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12063 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 34398 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 54858 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 47874 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 41919 views
Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, injures 11

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

On the morning of October 24, Russian forces massively shelled Kherson with MLRS, resulting in the death of two women and the injury of 11 civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager. Houses, transport, and infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into war crimes has been launched.

Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, injures 11

A massive strike by the Russian army on Kherson this morning claimed the lives of two people, and the number of injured has risen to 11, UNN reports, citing data from the Kherson City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of October 24, Russian troops massively shelled residential areas of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers.

According to preliminary information, two women were killed and 11 civilians were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The victims were on the street and in their own homes at the time of the attacks. Seven people were hospitalized.

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, transport, and infrastructure facilities.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Earlier, it was known that 9 people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kherson